GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — Fire crews from several departments responded to a house fire that destroyed a home in Columbia Township, near Grand Junction, in Van Buren County.

Home destroyed by fire in Columbia Township Feb. 19, 2019.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:05 a.m. The house was fully engulfed in flames when the first firefighters arrived.

Everyone inside the home escaped without injury.

Fire levels home in Columbia Township Feb. 19, 2019.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Fire crews are working to figure out what caused the blaze.

Columbia Township Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Bangor, Bloomingdale, Lee and South Haven.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.