LaughFest registration open for individuals interested in participating in festival events

Headliners and premium virtual content to be announced Thursday, Feb. 25.

On Monday, registration opens for individuals wishing to participate in various festival activities. Headliners participating during LaughFest’s virtual festival, March 11-14, will be announced on Thursday, Feb. 25. Additionally, LaughFest organizers have released the full schedule of free programming.

Those who wish to participate in the Kids Joke Time Virtual Showcase, the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, and the Laughter Rx symposium can do so at www.laughfestgr.org, where a full listing of free programming is also available.

The Kids Joke Time Virtual Showcase hosted by comedian Allen Trieu, has been part of LaughFest from the beginning and encourages young comedians to gather their favorite jokes and perform in front of this year’s virtual audience.

Parents can submit videos, through March 4, of their children performing for possible inclusion in this showcase, which will be held at 10 a.m., Sunday, March 14.

Teams can register for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc.’s Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge scavenger hunt. Teams competing in the socially distanced event will have all four days of the festival to tour downtown Grand Rapids while following clues and prompts provided at various stops.

The Laughter Rx Symposium brings together health care professionals, caregivers and anyone affected by chronic diseases like cancer.

The symposium will explore the beneficial impact laughter can have on physical, emotional and mental health and its integration in care. Participating nurses and social workers can earn three continuing education credits.

This year’s festival will feature 30 events, plus social media content and contests and is presented by Gun Lake Casino.

The festival brings awareness to Gilda’s Club’s mission of providing free emotional health support for those on a cancer or grief journey. Gilda’s Club is celebrating its 20th year of operation, having first opened its doors to the public on February 15, 2001.

Proceeds from the festival and donations raised will go to support the free cancer, grief and emotional health programs offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

