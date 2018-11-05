After 18 years, Lauren Stanton is saying goodbye to 13 On Your Side. Her last day is Friday, May 11, 2018.

Lauren and her significant other, John, launched Retro Boat Rentals in Saugatuck last summer.

They have a fleet of classic vintage runabout boats, which cruise the waterways around Saugatuck. The business has been so successful they are adding more boats this summer and looking to expand their business.

“It’s been a wonderful 18 years at WZZM. I met my best friends here, and loved working with my friends and amazing coworkers, and I’m so thankful to the viewers for their friendship and support over the years,” Lauren said.

On her last day, her coworkers put together some very special segments to remind her how much she is loved and will be missed.

