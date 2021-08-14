Lawmakers urge Kent Co. Health Department not to issue mask mandate

The letter comes after a rally Friday outside the health department that involved both anti-mask and pro-mask protesters.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — State Representatives Thomas Albert, Mark Huizenga, Steven Johnson and Bryan Posthumus sent a letter to Kent County Health Officer Adam London Friday urging the health department to not issue a county mask mandate.

"You recently stated that you are not currently planning to require mask-wearing in schools, and we respectfully urge you to continue that course of action by refraining from issuing any mask mandate for the county," the letter reads.

The letter argues that a mask mandate would "interfere with the daily lives of the people of Kent County" and that a mask mandate issued by the health department, rather than elected officials, would be "restricting liberty."

