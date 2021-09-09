Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget

The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection.

Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration have announced a deal to finalize the next state budget.

They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget in the summer.

The Republican-led Legislature is expected to vote next week, about a week before the Sept. 30 deadline.

Details of the agreement were not immediately released Wednesday.

The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection.





