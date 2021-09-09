Lawmakers, Whitmer announce deal to finalize state budget

Top lawmakers and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration have announced a deal to finalize the next state budget.
They had waited to work out spending plans for state departments and funding for universities, community colleges and local governments after enacting a preK-12 budget in the summer.
The Republican-led Legislature is expected to vote next week, about a week before the Sept. 30 deadline.
Details of the agreement were not immediately released Wednesday.
The pending legislation will cover all non-school spending, including social services, public health, roads and environmental protection.
RELATED VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer holds roundtable talk about back-to-school protocols amid pandemic
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.