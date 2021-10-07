Lawsuit filed on behalf of Black realtor, clients who were detained at gunpoint during house showing

Joining Ven Johnson Law on the case is Ben Crump, a trial lawyer who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

DETROIT — A lawsuit has been filed against seven members of the Wyoming Police Department and the City of Wyoming after the officers arrested three Black men touring a house for sale in August.

Ven Johnson Law announced that the lawsuit had been filed in the United States District Court in the Western District of Michigan on Thursday. Joining Ven Johnson Law on the case is Ben Crump, a trial lawyer who also represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

The initial incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 1, when realtor Eric Brown showed a house on Sharon Avenue in Wyoming to Roy Thorne and his teenage son. A neighbor called police on the men, claiming that squatters were in the vacant home.

Wyoming Police responded and ordered the men out of the home at gunpoint, detaining them and placing them in police vehicles. The men say that police ignored their statements that they were not squatters.

The lawsuit claims that the involved officers and the police chief are guilty of excessive force, assault, battery and racial profiling.

“Upon the initial encounter, as opposed to simply interviewing these gentlemen, these officers apparently felt so threatened by two Black men and a teenager that they held them at gunpoint," said Ven Johnson. "Despite multiple attempts to explain to the officers that Mr. Brown was a licensed real estate agent showing the home to Mr. Thornton and his son, they were treated as criminals, threatened, and handcuffed without any legal basis. Let’s call this what it really is, racial profiling in its ugliest form.”

Five separate counts in the lawsuit include unlawful detainment and excessive force, equal protection, assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

