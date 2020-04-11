x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

News

Lawsuits and other constitutional concerns

We speak with a constitutional law expert about pending lawsuits in the presidential election.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Trump Campaign has already announced several lawsuits in several states - including here in Michigan. It's clear there will be a legal fight. 

We spoke with constitutional law professor, Devin Schindler about several issues we may deal with - including lawsuits.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.