Lawyer: Fatal Norton Shores bar shooting was self-defense

The prosecutor argued Robbins is a habitual offender with three prior convictions, but the defense attorney says he believes Robbins was acting in self-defense.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — After five days on the run, the man accused of murdering someone at a Norton Shores bar last week made his first court appearance. He turned himself into police Tuesday.

40-year old Kyle Robbins was formally charged in the death of 27-year old Andre Garner.

Detectives say Robbins shot Garner after a fight at the MI Bar on Sherman Boulevard on Dec. 16.

Investigators believe Robbins may have been part of a local motorcycle club.

The prosecutor argued Robbins is a habitual offender with three prior convictions and should not be out on bond, but the defense attorney says he believes Robbins shot Garner in self-defense.

"My client told me that he's in the bar minding his own business, and he gets violently attacked from behind by a very, very large man. And it's at that point that he shoots him, or that shots are fired, and this individual goes down," Terry Nolan, Robbins's attorney said.

"Now, it's on video. So, I'm not going to hide the fact that he's the one that shot them. But I believe there's going to be a self defense claim in this case."

Robbins was also charged today with assaulting a former girlfriend and knocking out her car windows back in August.

His bond was set at two million dollars. He was ordered by the court to not contact his former girlfriend.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.