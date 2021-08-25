Lawyers allied with Trump penalized over Michigan lawsuit

A judge says the lawyers abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged the state's election results after Joe Biden's victory was certified.

DETROIT, Michigan — Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions in Michigan.

A judge says they abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged the state's election results after Joe Biden's victory was certified.

Federal Judge Linda Parker says the lawsuit last November was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public.

Parker told Michigan and Detroit to tally the costs of defending the lawsuit and submit the figures. The judge also ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law.

The attorneys include high-profile Trump allies Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Wednesday evening:

“Today, democracy won.

After the 2020 election where Americans voted in record numbers, the outgoing president, his allies, and his enablers pushed the Big Lie—that the election was stolen, that our system didn’t work, that American democracy was fraudulent.

While the mob on January 6th physically assaulted our democracy, Sidney Powell and other lawyers continued to do so in our courts. They launched dozens of lawsuits, exploiting the legal system to undermine a free and fair election. The courts rejected all of them.

Today’s ruling sends a clear message: those who seek to overturn an American election and poison the well of American democracy will face consequences.”

