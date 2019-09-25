Longtime 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Lee Van Ameyde passed away on Friday, Aug. 30. Lee was a fixture of the West Michigan community for nearly 40 years.

He was 66 years old.

Lee spent 39 years of his career at 13 ON YOUR SIDE as an anchor and a Watchdog reporter. He joined the station in 1977 and held a number of positions including Grand Rapids City Reporter, Weekend Anchor, Producer, and Managing Editor.

RELATED: Longtime 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Lee Van Ameyde dies

An open memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 4-8 p.m. at the Metcalf and Jonkhoff Funeral Home at 4291 Cascade Road SE.

Memorial contributions can also be made to assist the family with continued expenses.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.