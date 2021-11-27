Left lane of WB I-96 near Alden Nash exit closed due to crash involving camper

No one was injured in the crash. It is believed to have been caused by slippery road conditions, police say.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The left lane of westbound I-96 near the Alden Nash exit is currently closed due to a single-vehicle crash involving a camper.

Police say reports of a camper in the median strip started coming in around 11 a.m. Saturday. No other vehicles were involved and no one was injured, according to police. While it is not clear what led up to the accident, it is believed to be related to slippery road conditions.

Backups have been reported on both eastbound and westbound I-96 due to this crash.

