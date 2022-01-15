Lena Rader Meijer dies at 102

Lena Rader Meijer, longtime member of the Meijer Board of Directors and wife of Fred Meijer, has passed at the age of 102.

Lena passed on Sunday, Jan. 15. She was born in 1919 to German immigrant parents who lived on a farm in Lakeview, Michigan. A replica of her childhood home can be seen at Frederick Meijer Sculpture Gardens.

“The blessings of a long and fruitful life outweigh the sorrow with the passing of our mom, Lena Meijer,” said Hank Meijer, Executive Chairman of Meijer.

“Her gracious, giving spirit and dedication to her family, our company and our community were beyond measure and appreciated by many. She will be greatly missed.”

After enrolling at Central Michigan University, the Great Depression took its toll on the country. Lena chose instead to enter the workforce at a local bank.

According to her obituary, Greenville grocer, Henrik Meijer called her to offer her a job at his store, Meijer's Thrift Market. She began working as a bookkeeper and cashier for four years.

Lena and Hendrik's son, Fred, then went on their first date at a community barn dance. They got married in 1946 at her family's farm.

Lena is survived by three sons, Hank, Doug and Mark, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Over 65 years of marriage, Lena and Fred took an immense role in the Grand Rapids community, including establishing the Frederick Meijer Sculpture Gardens.

“For many years, she decorated the German Christmas tree as a volunteer at the Gardens. There, as at Meijer, her affection for the dedicated volunteers and coworkers was always evident,” Hank Meijer said. “She and Fred delighted in welcoming visitors to the Gardens.”

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made in Lena's name to the Lena Meijer Children's Garden at Frederick Meijer Sculpture Gardens.

A full obituary written by Hank Meijer can be viewed here. A private family ceremony is planned to honor her legacy.

