Less driving leads to refund checks from insurance companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID pandemic has led to a lot of changes including less driving according to local insurance agent Mike Folkert.

"Not as many miles have been driven and when not as many miles are driven....we don't have as many accidents," says Folkert.

That positive result of the pandemic has also improved some people's bank accounts.

"That's less money being paid out for these claims and accidents and because of that we're actually seeing some of that money go back to the policy holders themselves," says Folkert.

Folkert says some policy holders have received multiple checks totaling hundreds of dollars. And more could be on the way as state leaders recently ordered insurance companies to no longer force some drivers to pay premiums when their daily routine has changed so much.

"Many drivers got a refund the first few months of the pandemic and then moving forward with the auto insurance reform you may also have savings there too," says Folkert.

Folkert says it's important to review your policy and then ask your insurance agent about any potential refunds. You'll also want to ask about any other vehicles or policies in your name as that could net you a higher payout.

"Each insurance company is going to have their own method so you will definitely want to ask," says Folkert.

