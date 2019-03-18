GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death count has raised to 50 in Friday’s shootings at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Mosque in New Zealand.

While the attack was thousands of miles away, its effects can be felt in West Michigan.

Dr. Sharif Sahibzada the Director of the Islamic Center of West Michigan said his congregation is still grieving.

“Everyone was very grieved and feeling shock waves…Why this human being—why this injustice is happening to human kind regardless of prejudices and cultures and hate and actions?”

The director went onto to call the act of terror a form of “prejudice” and attributed the crime to a lack of education around religions like Islam.

“Those people who are not educated, not familiar with the faith. Whatever they get, it is a negative message. That remains with them and it creates hate,” Sahibzada said.

The leader said he believes the shooter was raised in a narrow space of tolerance.

“You don’t have to attack anyone before knowing. If you are killing someone, you have to think what they have done to you, so it is a matter of education. And it begins right from the nursery.”

While watching the case unfold on the news, Sahibzada said he is paying close attention to New Zealand’s discussion on reformed gun laws.

“These people are not educated, and they don’t understand the value of the life, so they don’t care who are in front of them. They start killing. This is the thing, we have to take it seriously about the gun laws,” he said.

However, amid the hate that he’s seen hurled at the Islamic faith, Sahibzada said he and his congregation aren’t scared.

“Those people who are strong in belief, they don’t have fear. Because they believe. Because God says no one knows when someone is going to die. No one knows where someone is going to die. That’s in the hands of God.”

The director said the West Michigan community has been showing the Islamic center support in the wake of the shooting.

“I have received so many flowers, and today someone came—I don't know if it's a he or she—they left a flower at the door with a message. No name, no address… they don't want to be contacted, but they have expressed their concern that ‘We are with you,’” he said.

While the implications of Friday’s terror shooting are still unfolding, Sahibzada said his congregation is praying for the shooter and hopes the attack will prompt better education around faith and tolerance.

“Let us love ourselves and others for the sake of human kind,” he said.

