DETROIT, Mich. (AP) - Records show that an anonymous letter informed Michigan officials that they could find "a bunch of infant corpses" hidden in a crawl space of a closed Detroit funeral home.

The Detroit News used the Freedom of Information Act to obtain a copy of the letter, which detailed concerns about the Cantrell Funeral Home.

The letter was stamped received by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs on Oct. 12, the same day investigators and Detroit police raided Cantrell. Inside, authorities found the hidden remains of 10 fetuses and an infant.

Police have opened a criminal investigation.

State investigators suspended Cantrell's mortuary license in April after finding deplorable conditions during an inspection. Investigators say another inspection in August uncovered "a stillborn corpse in a box atop a table."

