Lightning knocks out NWS Doppler Radar in Grand Rapids

The Doppler Radar that is used to track weather in West Michigan was struck by lightning and put out of service Tuesday afternoon.
Many forecasters utilize the National Weather Service's radar, including 13 ON YOUR SIDE.
Now, the NWS and 13 ON YOUR SIDE are using a composite of radar images from Detroit, Chicago and northern Indiana to continue to track the storm system rolling through the area.
Don't be surprised if you see heavier rainfall than what radar is indicating.
The National Weather Service's Grand Rapids office said technicians are investigating.
Here are a few tips to help you prepare before storms impact our area.
You should have a way to receive weather alerts such as a NOAA weather radio.
If you have an iPhone, go to:
- Settings
- Notifications
- Scroll to the bottom to Government Alerts
- Turn on Emergency Alerts and Public Safety Alerts
