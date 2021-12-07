Limited edition prints for Pure Michigan’s 15th anniversary now available

The six prints highlight Michigan’s most popular destinations.

MICHIGAN, USA — Six limited edition prints are now available for purchase, featuring images of Michigan’s most popular destinations. The prints were made in celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Pure Michigan campaign.

The project is headed by Travel Michigan and The Mighty Mitten, with artwork by Ann Arbor artist Brian Walline. Their goal is to celebrate Pure Michigan and inspire statewide travel.

As part of the program, 10% of all proceeds from sales will be donated to Michigan Cares for Tourism, an organization working towards restoring historic, cultural and natural attractions throughout the state. Their work has benefitted 5.6 million tourists.

The prints feature the following locations, the Pure Michigan team explained:

Mighty Mac – The majestic Mackinac Bridge connects Michigan's Upper and Lower peninsulas by spanning the 5-mile Straits of Mackinac where Lake Michigan meets Lake Huron, making it the third longest (but arguably the most beautiful) suspension bridge in the world.

Pictured Rocks – Perhaps the most iconic of all the formations in the famed Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, long recognized as, "Some of the most sublime and commanding views in nature." Lover's Leap is truly one of Lake Superior's crown jewels and a true Michigan treasure.

Sleeping Bear Dunes – Towering more than 400 feet above the Lake Michigan shoreline, Sleeping Bear Dunes is one of the most stunning destinations in all of Michigan. Admire miles of golden sand and endless waters from spots such as the famous "Overlook" from Pierce Stocking Drive.

Detroit – Home to the famed Ambassador Bridge, the iconic Spirit of Detroit statue, and a beautiful skyline, Detroit is the perfect mix of beauty and hustle. History and passion run deep in the Motor City, which makes it one of the top destinations in all of Michigan.

Grand Rapids – With its iconic downtown skyline, its amazing riverwalk, and its enviable proximity to the great Lake Michigan, Grand Rapids is truly a Midwestern jewel. Add in the world-class art scene and the nationally renowned breweries, and Grand Rapids is quickly becoming an American city of truly unique quality.

Lake of the Clouds – Among the most uniquely stunning vistas in the state of Michigan, Lake of the Clouds is a favorite destination for those lucky enough to visit Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, just west of Ontonagon along Lake Superior.

“The Pure Michigan campaign is part of what inspired me to begin thinking about my love for our state and how I wanted to try to express it. I can’t really sing, so drawing scenes inspired by old National Parks posters seemed more my speed,” said Walline.

“Years later, I’m excited to intertwine my story with Pure Michigan in some small way, and to assemble a collection of my work that attempts to represent the range and diversity of our state’s beauty and wonder.”

“Summertime in Michigan is a truly wonderful time to get out and explore the Great Lakes state. From unmatched outdoor destinations to bustling city settings, from the northern tip of the Upper Peninsula to the southern border of the mitten, there is something here for everyone to enjoy,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan.

“We are excited to collaborate with the Mighty Mitten to showcase the beauty of Michigan and continue inspiring travel to our state for many more years to come.”

The 15th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2021, with additional projects expected to be announced.

Prints are available for purchase here.

