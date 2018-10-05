With the #MeToo movement still in full force, Detroit Lions Head Coach Matt Patricia has landed in the middle of a scandal — not for any recent actions, but for a 1996 sex assault.

According to Texas court records, Patricia was charged in 1996 with aggravated sexual assault, but he was never prosecuted for it. The case was quickly dismissed.

According to records in Cameron County Circuit Court, Patricia was indicted in August of 1996. The case was dismissed five months later, in January of 1997.

Greg Dietrich, Patricia’s friend and former college teammate at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, also was accused in the sexual assault and was not prosecuted.

Neither Patricia nor the Lions responded to requests for comment Wednesday night, and Patricia’s attorney from the case, Jeff Wilson, said the case is “not newsworthy.”

“I’ll have to talk to Matt at this point in time,” Wilson said. “I’m not talking to anybody else unless he wants me to. So that’s the bottom line. I’ll have to talk to him and talk to the Lions and go from there.”

Asked if Patricia did anything wrong in the incident, Wilson said, “I’m not saying anything. I’m tired of talking to people. So just I’ll talk to Matt and then you probably need to make contact with the Detroit Lions from now on.”

Dietrich did not respond to a message left on his cell phone, and a woman answering the phone at his home said he was not available before hanging up on a reporter.

Dietrich's attorney in the case was Sheldon Weisfield. Reached by phone late Wednesday, he would only say:

"I don’t remember the case and you can’t refresh my recollection. That was 20 years ago," Weisfield said, noting he handles many criminal cases. "They all run together. I don't recollect that case."

The Lions hired Patricia as the 27th head coach in team history on Feb. 5, a day after the New England Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

Patricia spent 14 seasons with the Patriots, the only other NFL team he’s worked for, and was the team’s defensive coordinator the last six seasons.

The Lions interviewed five other candidates during the search process, but focused their efforts on landing Patricia from the start.

Patricia and Lions general manager Bob Quinn spent 12 seasons working together in New England, and Patricia was well regarded by his colleagues, former players and opponents.

"When we set out (on our coaching search), we had a list of qualities that we wanted to make sure that the new head coach had and those were integrity, leadership, intelligence, work ethic, and being innovative in all aspects of the football operation," Quinn said at the news conference to announce Patricia's hiring. "After our initial meeting with Matt, it was clear that he fit those qualities. I feel very confident that Matt’s the right head coach for the Detroit Lions."

