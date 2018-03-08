LANSING - Larry Nassar's Ingham County criminal case will be back in court at 10 a.m. today as his appellate attorneys ask Judge Rosemarie Aquilina to remove herself from the case.

In January, Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison and told him that she was signing his "death warrant." Last week, Nassar's attorneys filed a motion for Aquilina to remove herself from the case, arguing she was biased against him, and motion seeking a new sentencing hearing for the former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor convicted on sexual assault and child pornography charges.

