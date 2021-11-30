LMCU Ballpark no longer accepts cash

When you visit a West Michigan Whitecaps game next year, there will be a major change to the way you buy your tickets and hot dogs.

Fans won't be able to use cash at any of the stadium vendors.

The team announced Tuesday that LMCU Ballpark is moving to cashless transactions only beginning this coming season.

Whitecaps officials say cashless transaction have sped up wait times in line at concession stands and in the team store.

If you do carry cash, they'll have areas where you can convert cash to gift cards.

