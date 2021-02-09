LMCU Ballpark to host annual 9/11 memorial stair climb, expected to be 'larger than any previous'

The event will begin at 9 a.m. and will conclude with a Whitecaps baseball game and a firework show.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — LMCU Ballpark, the home of the Whitecaps, is hosting their annual memorial stair climb on Saturday, Sept. 11, they announced Thursday. Officials say the event will be “larger than any previous.”

Participants will each climb 110 stadium steps, replicating the 110-floor climb that many New York first responders made to rescue citizens trapped in the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

Earnings from the event will go towards the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

“We anticipate more than 300 participants this year,” said 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Co-Coordinator Edwin Marino.

“Each year the community, first responders, children, and groups come out to pay tribute to the fallen men and women. It’s a memorial and the goal is to never, never forget.”

This year, there will also be a pancake breakfast for all participants after the stair climb. Each participant will also receive half-off any seat of their choice for the game that evening against the Great Lakes Loons at 7:05 p.m.

“It’s another way for the Whitecaps to help pay tribute to the 20th Anniversary of 9/11,” said Whitecaps Community Relations Manager, Jenny Garone.

“It’s a special moment when our community and country come together to remember. This year we’re paying tribute all day long with remembrance before the game, during the game and even afterwards with fireworks.”

The game that evening will begin with 96-year-old John Plyman, a WWII veteran, singing the National Anthem. Pylman’s previous rendition of the song went viral last month with over seven million views.

