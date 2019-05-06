MUSKEGON, Michigan — They've spent the better part of the school year learning about the fight for clean water around the world. Thursday, dozens of Reeths-Puffer 5th graders are asking you to help raise awareness and raise money for their chosen water charities.

"This project began in early spring. Our driving question was "How can we represent the Strength of a people," says Melisa Overway, a language arts teacher at the school and 1 of the 2 teachers that spearheaded the project.

Overway says that project, called "The Strength of Africa," all began with a book. Of course, that pleased the Language Arts teacher.

"We were reading the book "A Long Walk to Water," by Linda Sue Park. This book is a parallel story that follows the life of Salva Dut, a "Lost Boy" from Sudan as he fled his village at the age of 9 and walked for thousands of miles, and many years, to live out the rest of his childhood in a refugee camp. The story also chronicles the life of a young girl, Nya, who walks to a local watering hole to fetch dirty water for her family. The walk is long and difficult. Nya takes the walk twice a day which means that she does not have the opportunity to go to school" says Overway.

In addition to teaching the students about the lack of clean water in some parts of the world, The "Strength of Africa" project also taught them about strength, perseverance, empathy and gratitude.

"It is our hope that through this experience and opportunity we as humans can begin to look to one another and see the strength we carry in all of us. Regardless of race, gender, circumstances, opportunity, income or culture, we all have a story to tell and for many of us strength is the one thing that holds us together," says Overway.

Overway and her teaching partner, Christian Marvin, a 5th grade science teacher, were able to do this while incorporating all of the core subjects (math, reading, writing, science, social studies) in the project.

"We did an actual walk to water. We walked from our school to the Muskegon River carrying jugs of water to get just a little sense of what they are going through in other parts of the world," says Marvin. "Through science we looked at our accessibility to water, where does our water go, where does it come from, where is the fresh water in the world and how little of it there is access to."

In fact, each student carried 2 gallon size jugs to the local water source, collected water and carried it back. They walked a total distance of 3 miles for 3 consecutive days. Overway says they then tracked their water usage during our school day.

"We were surprised at how much water we actually use in a day," she says. "The reality of this water crisis is real. We wanted our students to recognize that."

Overway and Marvin are teaching through Project Based Learning this year. The "Strength of Africa" project was a perfect vehicle to teach through a more "hands-on" learning approach. The project concluded with the students being able to express what they learned artistically.

"We have partnered with our art teacher Mr. Daniels to create a piece of art that represents what strength means to each student. These art pieces will be on display at our art auction on June 6th," Overway says. "The community can come and bid on the art work. In turn, each student has researched a water charity that they would like to support with the money donated for their art. The two charities we will be supporting are Waves for Water and Water for South Sudan."

The "Strength of Africa" 5th Grade Art Auction Fundraiser is Thursday, June 6th between 5:00 p.m. and 7 p.m. It takes place at the Sturrus Technology Center located at 388 W. Clay Avenue in downtown Muskegon.

