Local artist hopes to inspire community with new murals

The murals will be located on the Four Star Theater on Division Avenue, and two more on buildings on Grandville Avenue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A southside Grand Rapids neighborhood will soon be a lot more colorful.

The South Division-Grandville Corridor Improvement Authority recently approved spending $21,050 to commission three new pieces of art in the area.

"An artist identified that the first good step can be murals," says Jose Nietes, corridor manager of the South Division-Grandville CIA.

Nietes has a specific goal for the project and for the area's residents.

"So they have something that connects to them," he says. "Something that represents them."

That's why he turned to artist Edwin Morales.

"The end goal of all of this is to inspire the community," says Morales.

Morales has a special reason for wanting to be involved.

"I grew up over here," he recalls. "Raised on Grandville Avenue."

He hopes to bring inspiration to kids just like him, growing up in an area often looked down on by outsiders.

"You have not been forgotten," says Morales. "Its almost like being a superhero, you know? It's never just about me. It's about giving back to the community."

The project still needs approval from the city. After that, work will begin immediately.

"This is all just baby steps towards a better future," says Morales.

The murals are expected to be finished by the end of August.

