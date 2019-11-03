Footsteps were busy, but quiet on Monday in Barnes and Noble. With hundreds of thousands of books to choose from, West Michigan shoppers diligently perused the various genres and sections, but one, local name popped out amongst the rest. Samuel Parker, a West Michigan author, had one of his books on display again.

What made this time so special? The placement.

Parker’s "Border Son" received one of the coveted front-table spots under the New Releases section in the store. The book can also be found under Christian Fiction in the store. Parker, represented by Baker Publishing Group, says this is a huge jump for him as an author.

“There's tens of thousands of books, but there's only a small amount of tables right? And, that's what usually people browse a lot, so for an author or publisher to get their books on there is very competitive,” Parker said.

He said his novel "Border Son" is a “re-telling of the story of the prodigal son, but it takes place on the Mexican border.”

The local author honed his literary skills at Western Michigan University and Grand Valley State University, but says he’s been writing since the second grade.

“I had a teacher who had a writing group that was just fantastic and really spurred that along,” Parker said.

He initially come from Michigan’s east side but moved west when he got married. He and his wife have two sons, Samuel and Parker, who he modeled his pen name after.

Parker has released other books like "Coldwater" and "Purgatory Road" and says he could have another on the way.

“I have one more book under contract and then after that, we'll see what happens,” Parker said.

