Local business offers the chance to cuddle with baby goats

ADA, Mich. — At a small barn in Ada, goats are here to help you unwind.

"Babies are just cute, I think that's a fact," said Leah Sienkowski.

Sienkowski started Dreamgoats a few years back. Her original goal was to use them for land clearing projects.

"I had this thought, OK, I'm going to take this herd of goats, I'm going to clear poison ivy and then I'm going to turn it into milk," she said. "So I'm going to milk goats, clear land and do everything at once."

That evolved into letting people take hikes with the goats. And now, cuddle with them. Just last month, Dreamgoats welcomed 13 new babies.

"They are pro cuddlers," assures Sienkowski. "They cuddle each other, they cuddle you, they fall asleep in your arms."

Sienkowski says she was originally very protective of her babies, but realized how well socialized with people they were. And with goat yoga becoming popular around the country, she saw a demand.

"I was like OK, OK, people are interested, I just needed to find the goat people," she said.

Since beginning to offer goat cuddles in April, she has already seen people use them in a therapeutic way.

"Sometimes I walk out and it's just silence, like everyone has a goat and they're just in their own meditative kind of space," said Sienkowski. "I think people use it as like a serotonin boost."

And she is glad to share her passion with the community.

"I hope goats continue to be cool. I don't think they could ever not be cute."

