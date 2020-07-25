Local Catholic schools release plan to reopen schools

School starts on August 19th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Superintendent Dave Faber oversees 31 Catholic Schools in West Michigan under the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

He says students will be back at school on August 19th but parents will be given the option for remote learning.

"We believe the parents are the first educators of their children so our plan is designed to help parents make the best decision that they can for their children," says Faber.

Masks will be required for all teachers, staff and older students. Younger children will have to wear them in common areas but not in the classroom.

"Kids rise to our lowest expectations of them so we are going to hold high expectations and they will learn and adapt," says Faber.

Catholic school leaders say one of their biggest challenges will be limiting visitors in their buildings and that even extends to parents.

"We typically love to welcome parents into the building for all kinds of volunteer work but in this case no they won't be welcome into the building unless there are extenuating circumstances," says Faber.

You can review the entire plan here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.