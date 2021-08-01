Local coach prepares for high school football in January

South Christian has a playoff game in Edwardsburg this Saturday where the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The pandemic has changed schedules for almost everything... including sports.

"January 9th is when we start focusing on our off season workouts....but this is obviously a unique situation," says South Christian Football Coach Danny Brown.

South Christian has a playoff game in Edwardsburg this Saturday where the temperature is expected to be 32 degrees. So in addition to all of the other COVID protocols, head coach Danny Brown will be focused on keeping his players warm.

"We'll have hand warmers, we also have a few heaters for the sidelines and heavy jackets that we've had around for about 10 years," says Brown.

But with the team being only two wins away from competing for a state championship, Brown doesn't believe weather will be a huge factor.

"The parents might be cold sitting there because they don't have the adrenaline rushing but these kids are going to have the adrenaline going and just fired up to play football and I think they'll be fine once the ball is kicked off," says Brown.

