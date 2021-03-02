Local college basketball coach hopes to see high school sports return soon

Formerly an elementary PE teacher, Bronkema has seen first hand the direct impact taking away athletics has on a student.

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Andy Bronkema's daughters are ready to hit the court again.

"Its a big part of their lives and their quality of life is not as high without it," says Bronkema, head coach of the Ferris State men's basketball team. "Really the pause here has delayed a little bit of their excitement and growth."

Formerly an elementary PE teacher, Bronkema has seen first hand the direct impact taking away athletics has on a student.

"If you're not allowed to do something you love to do, your quality of life is not as enjoyable," he says. "There's people who work all week just so they can do fun things on the weekend. I mean it's just the culture we live in."

Ferris State and other colleges across the state have been playing basketball since December. He says it's been a challenge, but they're willing to make the necessary safety changes just to play.

"We've proven we can do both, and I think given the opportunity, high schools can do the same," says Bronkema.

On Tuesday, a lawsuit was filed against the state demanding the return of winter contact sports immediately. The plaintiffs include parents of athletes and advocacy group Let Them Play. Bronkema hopes both sides of this fight can find common ground soon for the sake of the kids.

"The want is the same, it's just the approach is different," he says. "I'm hoping we can get on the same page, I don't like how it divides people and how it make people angry at each other."

As it stands, winter contact sports can return on February 21.

