GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Comic Signal, a comic book store in Grand Rapids, is hosting Halloween ComicFest 2018 on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

During the event, people can pick up free copies of more than 20 comic book titles from publishers such as Marvel, DC Comics, Dark Horse Comics, IDW Publishing, and Source Point Press.

There will also be copies of more than 10 mini-comics for fans of all ages.

Kids and their families can bring their candy buckets for a free round of trick-or-treating in the store with the Cosplay Crusaders starting at 3 p.m.

Families also have the chance to meet local creators, such as Travis McIntire, president of Source Point Press, and Joshua Werner, art director at Source Point Press.

