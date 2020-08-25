Local company distributing thermal COVID camera

The company has now brought the only FDA approved thermal COVID camera to West Michigan.

ZEELAND, Mich. — The technology to screen people's health is now critical due to COVID-19.

"Covid has really changed the way we look at keeping our employees safe," says Mark Ermatinger with Industrial Control.

Industrial Control in Zeeland knew there was a need for quick health screenings but had heard of problems with some thermometers.

"Most of them just do your skin temperature, you are outside it's sunny, you come inside they measure you but that's the skin only and that really doesn't work," says Ermatinger.

The company has now brought the only FDA approved thermal COVID-19 camera to West Michigan. It reads the core temperature of every person who walks by it and can capture data immediately.

"Hand thermometers have a drift of 7 degrees, the drift on this is .03," says Ermatinger.

The technology is not cheap and can cost upwards of $10,000 but Industrial Core believes it can also help schools and large events like concerts and ball games.

"They might say COVID is going away and I'm not going to make the investment but the reality is it's still going to be flu season and you won't the difference between the two other than the person is sick," says Ermatinger.

