GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple decided to take a different approach to Valentine's Day.

Michael and Ruth Bush spent their Valentine's Day date donating blood.

"Giving blood to us is very important, it's something we can do and it's something that people need," says Michael Bush.

They have added up quite the resume. The couple has been donating blood since the early 80s. Each of them have given more than 100 gallons.

"All that put together is over 1,000 lives saved which is just incredible. An incredible amount of time they've given to donate their precious gift," says Mara Holgzen of Michigan Blood.

People who work at Michigan Blood in Grand Rapids say there is still a critical need.

"There are so many patients that rely on it, day in and day out, especially cancer patients and the Bush's donate platelets and they are one of the main receivers," says Holgzen.

The couple says they don't plan on slowing down anytime soon.

"We are getting to the point of retirement but we will not retire from this until they make us," says Bush.

If you'd like to save lives by donating blood you can find more information here.

