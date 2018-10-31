PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The thought of Halloween is conjuring feelings of excitement and joy in thousands of West Michigan children. At the same time it is creating a sense of dread among parents worried about future dental bills.

Good news! Several local dentists, including Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S., are providing some relief, immediately following Halloween.

"We are buying it back," he said.

Nylann is one of many taking part in a Halloween candy Buy-Back Program. He is inviting local children to come to the office where he will hand out cold, hard cash in exchange for uneaten Halloween candy.

"We will give out a dollar a pound, plus a goodie bag. We are hoping to give away $250 to $300. We don't give them paper. We give them dollar coins," says Nylaan.

The dentist will then ship the candy to troops, in California, as part of Operation Gratitude. He says it is a great moral booster for service men and women. The care packages are sent via United Parcel Service who does it for free. Nylaan says they wouldn't be able to do it without their help.

This is the ninth year his office has held the Candy Buy Back. Throughout that time, he estimates having shipped a, literal, ton of candy. The Candy Buy-Back will take place next week. Nylaan says they want to give kids time to sort through their candy and decide what they want to keep and what they want to give away.

It will take place Tuesday, November 6th 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Nylaan Dental is located at 5011 Plainfield Avenue NE, in Grand Rapids.

Parents will also find tips and advice on how to help their children practice good oral hygiene on the business website.

