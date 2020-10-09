Local employers holding virtual job fair next week

Hiring needs are immediate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Six months into the pandemic and many are still struggling to find work.

Now, a number of West Michigan employers have job openings that need to be filled "immediately."

"We are seeing a need across the board," says Kiosha Jeltema with West Michigan Works.

That's why West Michigan Works is holding a virtual job fair next week. 30 employers including Perrigo, Spectrum Health and Spartan Nash will be offering jobs.

"Positions range from Plant Operations Specialist and general production to different healthcare positions like medical assistants and billing specialists, RN and dental assistant," says Jeltema.

The hiring needs are immediate and companies will have a chance to interview candidates over a video chat platform.

"Anything that is going to appear on camera, I would suggest dressing professionally so that you can really represent yourself in the best way to a hiring manager," says Jeltema.

