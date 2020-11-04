GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — RC Caylan is a fashion designer who has dressed celebrities and been featured on runways around the world. But all of those accolades could not prevent his business from being affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"It is shut down, I'm not an essential business so I had to close it," says Caylan.

RC knew that the skills he used with fabric during fashion events could also help others during the pandemic.

"Amway Grand Plaza Hotel has been very kind enough to set up a space for me since they asked me to make masks for their employees who are still working right now," says Caylan.

RC and a team of volunteers have made hundreds of masks for workers in Grand Rapids. And with so many more workers in need of personal protective equipment, he has no plans to slow down.

"Our goal is to make 2,000 masks over the next couple weeks and with 10 people that should be easy," says Caylan.

With the crisis being so uncertain, he believes the mask demand is not going anywhere.

"It's another layer of protection, it's very essential and very important that we are wearing masks when we're outside or going into the public," says Caylan.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.