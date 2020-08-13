Local group questions new plan from GRPD

The group says they are encouraged by a new plan from GRPD focused on neighborhood based policing but they say there are holes.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — DeeDee Chaunte believes that core pillar of policing is not always followed in West Michigan's largest city. That cry for change became louder after the death of George Floyd.

"Can you really hear us? Are you hearing us? Do you see us? Are you getting involved? Are you doing the right thing or are you doing what you have to because we're calling for it?" says Chaunte.

Chaunte is part of the group Family Over Everything who held a protest on Wednesday calling for change. The group says they are encouraged by a new plan from GRPD focused on neighborhood based policing but they say there are holes.

"The Chief out of his own words several times he said our job, our goal is to protect life and then property and then so forth but there are so many things we could be putting ahead of property," says Chaunte.

They would also like to see funding moved to other areas in the community.

"There's still things that the community wants and has asked for that aren't even involved in this plan, one of them being a reform in the budget of the police, that's not even mentioned anywhere in this new plan," says Chaunte.

