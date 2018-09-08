GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - One of the largest hurdles for local kids is having reliable access to a computer in the home. So, a local group is making sure all kids are properly prepared for when school begins.

The Geek Group National Science Institute is announcing the grand opening of their expanded Computers For Families program and their all-new, large-scale Computer Recycling Center.

For years, The Geek Group National Science Institute has provided computers to thousands of families at the lowest possible prices. Desktops for $25, laptops starting at $100, and the specs and quality of our systems improve every year.

The Geek Group Computer Recycling Center accepts donations of any computer parts and accessories, with the exception of Cathode Ray Tubes, in any amount, and will not charge recycling these materials. A certificate of data destruction can be furnished as needed, and in keeping with their Platinum Guide Star Rating, they invite anyone to view the operation.

The Geek Group is located at 902 Leonard Street NW, Grand Rapids MI 49504 and is open for donation drop off and computer sales from 9:30 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday.

For more information on donating your old or unused technology, call The Geek Group at 616-466-4335.

