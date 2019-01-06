GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Dylan Van Dyke has unofficially won the Project Heart Star Wars Challenge, which means he will get to go to Disney's new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park.

The 15-year-old Grandville High School sophomore has battled several heart defects throughout his short life and had open heart surgery. He has also been a die-hard Star Wars fan since he was 10.

Project Heart, a non-profit that raises money for congenital heart disease research, started the Star Wars Challenge in May. Dylan entered the competition and he got an extra boost when Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, endorsed him on Twitter.

Hamill, the actor who played Skywalker in eight Star Wars movies, tweeted early Friday morning that he cast his vote for Dylan and his Star Wars creations.

The voting ended on Friday night, and Dylan had a healthy lead against the 36 other entrants from around the country with a total of more than 10,500 votes. Project Heart will officially announce the winner on Monday.

Saturday morning, Dylan said he was feeling "Really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really excited."

He will be told on Sunday that he won.

"Thanks to everyone who voted for me, including family and friends and all my supporters."

Hamill tweeted again Saturday, after finding out Dylan had won.

"Congratulations Dylan! I'm so happy for you. I know you're going to love #GalaxysEdge. Riding the Millennium Falcon was an incredible experience that was so much more realistic for me than the way we filmed the movie & just pretended. Have fun, buddy!" the tweet read.

The Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park opened on May 31 at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Dylan said he's most looking forward to see all the Star Wars characters. In addition to two tickets to the park, Dylan will also receive a custom light saber.

