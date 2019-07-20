GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Kent and Ottawa counties have sent out emergency management updates and resource plans in response to the severe weather that occurred overnight.

RELATED: Severe weather causes damage, power outages overnight

Kent County

In Kent County, more than 53,000 people were without power as of 11 a.m. Consumers Energy is addressing the outages and comprehensive restoration is expected to take place late on Monday, July 22. However, it's possible that some power may be restored earlier.

Most roadways in the county are open, but Kent County asks drivers to be cautious when you encounter storm debris on the roadway.

If you have unmet needs and require resource information, contact the United Way 211 call center.

Ottawa County

Ottawa County Emergency Management said they had several emergency response agencies responding to multiple power lines and trees down throughout the county. Georgetown Township had the largest share of the calls for service during the severe weather period, according to the county.

Ottawa County officials ask that the public avoid the area of Baldwin Street and Magnolia Drive as crews are working on cleaning up storm debris.

The Red Cross will be in the area handing out clean-up kits and distributing bottled water.

Ottawa County has a restoration time of Monday, July 22, for a full restoration of power.

Downed wire safety

Consumers Energy asks that people stay away from downed power lines. More than 420 downed wires have been attributed to the storm so far, and it's recommended that people stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires.

Consumers Energy says the public should keep these safety tips in mind:

Call 211 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community.

Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Be alert to utility crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.

In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.

There is a potential risk for more severe weather later tonight with rain and high winds. Be sure to keep up with the latest weather information at /weather.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.