Local law enforcement won't strictly enforce COVID gathering rules over the holidays, but asks that you still follow them

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the holidays, and no one wants to be interrupted by law enforcement during family gatherings.

"It's not going to happen," says Kent County prosecuting attorney Christopher Becker. "Nobody wants to do it. We don't want to do that."

But under the current COVID safety order from the Department of Health and Human Services, it is possible for it to happen.

"It's something we haven't heard of or used in 100 years, but it is a law on the books, passed by the legislature," explains Becker.

Under current orders, indoor gatherings are limited to ten people and only two households, putting a damper on many Thanksgiving activities. However, Becker says when similar orders went in place in the spring, his office never had to charge anyone.

"It's a six-month misdemeanor and a $200 fine," he says.

He says talking with GRPD and the Kent County Sheriff's Office, neither is planning to actively seek out people breaking the rules.

"There's enough problems, you've seen over the summer with the violence," says Becker. "There's enough problems going on, we aren't looking for things to do."

Becker encourages people to follow the safety guidelines in place, and says if you do see a large gathering happening, you're welcome to report it.

