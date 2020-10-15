Local non-profits say fundraising is a challenge this year due to COVID-19

Krista Paulin with Special Olympics Michigan says the biggest challenge has been losing big crowds at auction events.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The COVID pandemic is causing problems for organizations across West Michigan, including non-profits.

Fundraising in particular has been a major challenge this year. Many events have been canceled or changed due to the pandemic.

Krista Paulin with Special Olympics Michigan says the biggest challenge has been losing big crowds at auction events.

"Some of those auctions can raise thousands and thousands of dollars so we really saw quite a significant impact in that realm," says Paulin.

Rules from the state's gaming association like not being able to sell raffle tickets online can also be a headache, with some non-profits saying it can cost them thousands.

But according to Paulin, you have to get creative in order to survive, which is what they're doing with a car raffle.

"We're not selling them online but we're making sure people know they're available and making them have that ability to be able to register for the amount of tickets that they want and able to come to a specific location to purchase them so you just have to find those creative loopholes to still be successful," says Paulin.

