Local organizations come together, spread awareness during National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Tonight, April 22, a candlelight vigil will be held in Grand Rapids to honor crime victims.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s National Crime Victims' Rights Week and the Grand Rapids Police Department is partnering with other local agencies to raise awareness about community resources for victims.

This week is about engaging the community and showing appreciation for those who work in this field, plus honoring victims and survivors of violent crime.

Since 1981, the country has commemorated National Crime Victims' Rights Week. GRPD, Silent Observer, and the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office are among the agencies coming together to raise awareness.

The coordinator for the victims' witness unit says this week is really about educating the community about all the resources available locally and standing in solidarity with victims and their families.

“It’s important to do this because crime victims' rights aren’t widely talked about. They’re not widely known. Many people don’t even know our unit exists within the prosecutor's office unless you’ve had unfortunately an interaction with us," said Angelica Ferrer, victim-witness coordinator with the Kent Co. Prosecutor's Office.

For a list of resources for victims, click here.

Today, April 22, there will be a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of crime. During the vigil, the names of nearly 100 homicide victims will be read followed by a prayer.

It’s taking place at the 63rd district court on East Beltline at 6 p.m. It will be outdoors and COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.