Local recruiter hosting 'Let's Listen' event

KENTWOOD, Mich. — It's hard for anyone to get a job these days but hiring and recruiting expert Sara Knoester says it's especially difficult for minorities.

"I've heard things from people assuming your race from the name that's on your resume," says Knoester.

Knoester founded Mixed Staffing and Recruiting to help people in minority communities like a man named Pierre whose speech issues made employers hesitant.

"We got him a really good job and he's just a genuine hard working person, always on time," says Knoester.

But the tragic death of George Floyd motivated Knoester to do even more.

"When George Floyd was murdered and then Breonna Taylor and I started to really learn more I realized I wasn't really doing much," says Knoester.

That's why she launched a virtual webinar calling for change that is about to have it's fifth event on July 3rd.

"I do feel we can change the hearts of people, I do think through education and awareness and connections and personal relationships we can change the world, I believe that," says Knoester.

