Local shelters celebrate National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day

April 30 is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day. The goal to find as many loving forever homes as possible for cats and dogs in shelters.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to nationaltoday.com, more than six million animals go into animal shelters every year.

That's why today (April 30) is National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.

At Harbor Humane Society in West Olive, close to 200 animals are sitting in kennels wishing for the right family to come find them.

“When you choose to adopt a shelter pet you are not only saving the life of that shelter pet but what you’re doing is creating space for that facility to help the next animal in need," Allyson Huttenga, with Harbor Humane Society, said.



At the height of the pandemic, animal adoptions were up all across the country.

“Our exact number was somewhere north of 3,000 animals that found homes with us and I mean so far into 2021 we are seeing the same steady foot traffic," Huttenga said.

The Humane Society of West Michigan has started a long-term love special, waiving adoption fees for dogs that have been at the shelter for more than 30 days.

But if you’re not ready for that commitment, there are other ways you can help.

“We have kitten season coming up. That is a huge part of the work that shelters do. That is where we will be needing fosters to feed kittens every few hours and take them home," Amy Stockero, with the Humane Society of West Michigan, said.

But if you are ready to meet your best friend, adopt a shelter pet, don't shop.

“Even if you don’t think a shelter animal is where you want to start come and visit and just see what these animals are like. They are amazing and you’ll be overwhelmed with how great they are," Stockero said.

Both shelters are taking part in the Bissell Pet Foundation’s national empty the shelter's adoption special which begins next week on May 5 and runs through May 9.

