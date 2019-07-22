LAKE COUNTY, Mich. - The Lake County Board of Commissioners Monday morning declared a local state of emergency for Lake County.

The county sustained heavy rainfall on Saturday, July 20. Most areas got between eight and 10 inches of rain, but other areas saw as much as 12 inches.

“This morning I met with county and state officials and discussed the severity of this storm and its impact on our citizen’s safety. With all the road closures, this could impact emergency response times. After this meeting I declared a Local State of Emergency,” stated Chairman Howard Lodholtz.

Several roads and bridges have been impacted due to the washout, including the 8th Street bridge, the bridge at Broadway and 24th Street and several homes.

Evacuation efforts were conducted by emergency personnel, but one person was displaced and a shelter was activated. Damage assessment is ongoing.

The local state of emergency is valid for seven days and allows authorities to assess the extent of the damage to determine whether they are beyond the scope of local resources and if a state of emergency should be requested from the governor.

The county asks that any residential or commercial property damage be reported by calling 211.

