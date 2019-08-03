GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On March 8 women around the world will observe International Women's Day. They will celebrate what it is to be female. And, the continued fight for equality and fair treatment.

There are several events happening, like a special symposium at DeVos Place Friday evening, that will provide a place for women to gather. While International Women's Day is eagerly observed in the United States, it doesn't compare to the regard the day is given in other parts of the world.

"In Moldova, it is a national holiday. It is day off. I mean no one works. Companies are closed and everybody knows this," says Angela Elenbaum.

Elenbaum moved to the United States in April of 2015 with her husband and 2 small boys. She was born and raised in Moldova, a country of about 3 million people and one-third the size of Michigan.

"It was scary at first because was everything new. My language wasn't so good. But, little by little I adapted," she said. "It was my husband's idea. He lived in my country for 9 years and said now he wants our children, and me, to experience his country."

Soon Angela adapted to her new country and she found herself doing many new things.

"Here I had to learn how to drive a car because if I want to go places I had to do this," said Elenbaum. "In Moldova, women usually don't drive. It's usually one car per family and the husband drives."

Elenbaum says, like in many places around the world, Moldovan women are not always afforded the same respect and opportunities that are given to men. On March 8th that changes.

"Still, in Moldova there is the stereotype that men are superior to women. But, there is one day the 8th of March - International Women's Day - women are celebrated," she recalls. "It is a tradition for men to bring flowers for the women they love, care for and respect. And, it is every woman. It's a daughter, a sister, a mother a friend. In school, boys prepare and bring flowers for the girls in the classrooms and teachers. At work men also prepare flowers and say nice things to women coworkers."

It's customary in Moldova, and other Eastern European countries, for employers that are not closed for the holiday to let their women workers off for the day or leave early.

"The men take all the work on themselves. At home, even if they don't do it on a regular basis, husbands cook the dinner and help clean the dishes," said Elenbaum.

She smiles as she recalls the special treatment.

"It's a beautiful thing. I mean you have Mother's Day, in this country. It is a wonderful holiday too. But, it is just for women who are mothers. On International Women's Day, on the other hand, it celebrates the woman. It means every woman, from every ages - from newborn to elderly. Even if, day-to-day, men don't really say they appreciate you, at least you have this day," Elenbaum says.

However, Elenbaum says she has seen that one day out of the year has the ability to have profound impact in shaping future generations.

"On t.v. and on the radio there are a lot of discussions about the importance of women. They tell stories about women in leadership positions and the things they have accomplished. Hearing this, the younger generation know and start to believe 'I can do things too. And, I am as important,'" she says. "They are starting to be aware that we are women and are worthy. We have our voice and we have our desires and wishes and can fight for it."

