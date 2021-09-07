1 dead following industrial accident in Cascade Township

The victim, 64-year-old David Heintz, was killed when a crane that was being assembled fell over, pinning him underneath.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating an industrial accident Friday morning that killed one person.

Police say it happened around 8:52 a.m. on the 3600 block of Sysco Court SE.

The victim, identified as 64-year-old David Heintz, was killed when a crane that was being assembled fell over, pinning him underneath.

Coworkers were able to free Heintz from underneath the crane and give first aid. Medical crews attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The accident is still under investigation.

