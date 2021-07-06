1 found dead after camper trailer fire at Holland Township campground

The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. at Drew’s Country Campground.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A woman was found dead Tuesday morning after a fire at a Holland Township campground, police say.

The incident happened at around 3:20 a.m. at Drew’s Country Campground, located at 12850 Ransom Street. Upon arrival, crews found a camper trailer fully involved in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and a female was found dead inside the camper, police say. Investigators are currently on scene attempting to find out the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.