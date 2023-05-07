1 hospitalized after being stabbed near Belding

Investigators say they do know who the suspect is.

BELDING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday morning near Belding, says the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened after troopers responded to reports of a domestic assault.

MSP say the victim was found with stab wounds. Their current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they do know who the suspect is.

Lakeview Post troopers are investigating a domestic assault that occurred early this morning near Belding. One person was transported to the hospital from what appears to be stab wounds. The suspect is known and the incident remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/eGD0VXwoPX — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 7, 2023

