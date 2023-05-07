x
1 hospitalized after being stabbed near Belding

Investigators say they do know who the suspect is.
BELDING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday morning near Belding, says the Michigan State Police.

The incident happened after troopers responded to reports of a domestic assault.

MSP say the victim was found with stab wounds. Their current condition is unknown.

Investigators say they do know who the suspect is.

