1 hospitalized after being stabbed near Belding

BELDING, Mich. — One person has been hospitalized after being stabbed Sunday morning near Belding, says the Michigan State Police.
The incident happened after troopers responded to reports of a domestic assault.
MSP say the victim was found with stab wounds. Their current condition is unknown.
Investigators say they do know who the suspect is.
