1 injured after early morning shooting in Kentwood

Police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — One person was injured Thursday morning after a shooting in Kentwood.

Police responded to a shots fired complaint just before 2 a.m. near the 2700 block of Castle Bluff Court. Upon arrival, one gunshot wound victim was located and taken to a local hospital. Police said the victim is in stable condition.

The suspects in the incident are currently unknown, but police said they do not believe there is an active threat to the community.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kentwood Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department or Silent Observer.

