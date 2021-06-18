1 injured after tree falls on golf cart

According to the Battle Creek Fire Department, a large tree came down on top of an occupied golf cart, trapping the driver under the tree.

One person was seriously injured after a tree fell on a golf cart at Riverside Golf Course in Battle Creek.

The passenger was able to get out. With the use of pressure air lifting bags, cribbing, hydraulic spreaders and a chainsaw, the driver was freed within 35 minutes of being trapped.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The golfers were reported to be in motion when the tree unexpectedly crashed.

